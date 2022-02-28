Dwayne Johnson gives his fans a sneak peek into his ‘Sunday Cheat Meal’

US actor Dwayne Johnson, who is better known as The Rock, often treats fans with some amazing moments from his life , which includes spending happy time with mother Ata Johnson and kids; Jasmine and Tiana.

Today, the Red Notice star turned to his Instagram handle to give a glimpse of how he celebrated his cheat day and since then fans can not stop gushing.

In the caption, he described what his cheat day looked like and wrote, “Sinful #cheatmealsunday

French toast crusted this week with one of my favorite cereals (Cinnamon Toast Crunch), right off the griddle with warm cinnamon glaze.”



He went on to add, “Don’t cheat yourself, treat yourself and ENJOY & DEVOUR your cheat-meals, my friends - we’ve earned them.”

In the picture, the 49-year-old actor is seen enjoying his meal and it is sure to make your mouth water.



Meanwhile, fans took to Jonhson’s post and reacted on the adorable picture.