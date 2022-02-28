Selena Gomez ditches heels on SAG Awards stage following red carpet fall

Selena Gomez ditched her heels as she went onstage at the SAG Awards on Sunday

Selena Gomez ditched her heels as she went onstage at the SAG Awards on Sunday after falling in her Louboutins on the red carpet earlier and fans can’t get enough of the moment!

The Only Murders in the Building star ditched her heels before getting up on the stage to present the outstanding female actress in a supporting role award to West Side Story star Ariana DeBose, a move that left her fans cracking up on social media.

“Selena presenting barefoot is the most Selena Gomez thing ever,” tweeted one fan while another shared, “Selena Gomez barefoot is my fav part of the #SAGAwards so far!”

Before Gomez walked up on the stage alongside her Only Murders co-star Martin Short, she had actually tripped while walking the red carpet, which explained her decision to get rid of the heels on stage.

Despite the footwear malfunction, Gomez’s classic look at the awards made waves; she chose to stun in a black velvet Oscar de la Renta gown with statement sleeves and a statement diamond choker worth a whopping $1 million.