Prince Harry's wife Meghan wants to be seen as a celebrity in US, claims royal expert

Los Angeles-born Meghan Markle, who was an actress before becoming a part of the UK's Royal Family, continues to shape her public appearance with her acting career in mind, according to a royal expert.

Professor Cele Otnes, author of ‘Royal Fever’, described how former Suits star continues to draw from her past experience as an actress to navigate the different type of fame she now possesses.



Meghan portrayed the high-powered Rachel Zane in the US law-based drama Suits from 2011 until her engagement to Prince Harry. But this life is not so easily left behind, as the author told Express.co.uk.



Professor Otnes said: "Her actress identity is still very much alive for her. She [Meghan] has not given up the identity of an actress.

"So, a lot of the time, she acts."

The professor described how Meghan understands the limelight in terms of her acting fame, given her California upbringing and celebrity culture on the US west coast.



She went on to say: "I think Meghan wants to be seen as a celebrity in the US.

"That's her frame of reference. She [Meghan Markle] was born in Los Angeles. She wanted to be an actress. This is the sphere in which she always wanted to succeed."