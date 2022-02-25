More than 4,000 police personnel will be deployed for security in Rawalpindi. -The News/File

RAWALPINDI: The government has decided to seek Pakistan Army’s assistance for security during the Australia series, police sources told Geo News Friday.

The sources said that the security arrangements for the historic series have been completed according to which military will be deployed along with the police personnel.

“All shopping malls and markets adjacent to Pindi Cricket Stadium will remain closed during the first Test match starting March 04,” the sources said, adding mobile service will also be suspended in certain areas during the teams’ travel.



“More than 4,000 police personnel will be deployed for security in Rawalpindi.”

The Australian team will arrive on Feb 27 to play 3 Tests, 3 ODIs and one T20I.

The Pakistan Cricket Board is making all-out efforts to make the series a successful one as the Aussies are coming to play in the country after almost 24 years and the tour is also important for the complete revival of international cricket in Pakistan.

Last year, New Zealand had abandoned the Pakistan tour minutes before the start of the first match in Rawalpindi due to security concerns while England had withdrawn from the visit.



