Ukraine crisis: PM Imran’s Russia visit has great significance amid current situation, says Fawad

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain. Photo: PID/file

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain Wednesday said that all eyes are now on the meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Russian President Vladimir Putin as the visit has gained great significance in view of the current international scenario.

Addressing a press conference following a meeting of PTI's Central Executive Committee in Islamabad today, Fawad said that PM Imran, in an interview with Russian television, had made it clear that Pakistan will not become part of any bloc.

During the meeting, the prime minister had taken the party’s CEC meeting into confidence about his Russia visit, he said, adding that the committee expressed complete confidence in the leadership of PM Imran Khan.



'Govt will not allow culture of horse-trading'

Responding to a question, he said, “Three of our MNAs including a minority and a woman member have reported that they have been offered money to give a vote in support of no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan.”

Regretting this posture of the opposition parties, the information minister said they will not allow anybody to revive the culture of horse-trading in the country.

He maintained that opposition parties have no courage to bring a no-confidence motion against the government.