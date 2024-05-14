Omar Ayub slams Khawaja Asif on 'personal' remarks

Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Omar Ayub is addressing NA session on May 14, 2024. —Screengrab/ YouTube/ PTV Parliament

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan on Tuesday slammed Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on "personal remarks", saying that the he used non-parliamentary language while talking about his grandfather, former army chief and president Ayub Khan.



Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, Ayub said the remarks made by Asif were unwarranted. "Let's get the facts straight as Ayub Khan is a part of the history. The (first) martial law was imposed by Iskander Mirza," he said.

Omar on Monday criticised the alleged meddling in the general elections 2024 and suggested trial of those who violated the Constitution, under Article 6, for treason.

Following which, the defence minister verbally assaulted Omar amid an uproar in the Lower House.

The defence minister said the accountability should begin with the "former dictator Khan". He said body of the former ruler should be exhumed and hanged in accordance with the Article 6.

The constitution's Article 6 states, “Any person who abrogates or subverts or suspends or holds in abeyance, or attempts or conspires to abrogate or subvert or suspend or hold in abeyance the Constitution by use of force or show force or by any other unconstitutional means shall be guilty of high treason.”

As per the High Treason (Punishment) Act, 1973, the punishment for high treason is death or lifetime imprisonment.

Gohar Khan seeks suspension of Asif from NA session

Expressing his opinion on the matter at the assembly floor, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker Barrister Gohar Khan condemned Asif’s, remarks saying that a compromise would not be made on sanctity of the house and its members.

He said condemnation of Asif’s remarks about the PTI member were not enough, hence, he should be suspended for the ongoing assembly session.

The panel of chair said the non-parliamentary remarks were expunged from the parliamentary proceeding.

Gohar said the federal minister’s levelling allegations on Ayub’s family was deplorable.

Allegations of embezzlement had never been levelled on Omary's family, he said, adding that for the 22 years the PTI leader had been an MNA.