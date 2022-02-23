IHC stops govt from making arrests under Section 20 of PECA ordinance

Islamabad High Court. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday ordered the government not to make arrests under Section 20 of the recently promulgated Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act ordinance 2022.

President Dr Arif Alvi had promulgated an ordinance on February 20 to amend the PECA, 2016, making online defamation a non-bailable, cognisable offence. After the amendment, the jail term for demotion has also been increased from three years to five years while giving more powers to the FIA.



A day earlier the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) had moved the IHC against the PECA ordinance 2022.

Taking up the PFUJ’s petition, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued a notice to the government and restrained it from arresting people under the ordinance.

At the outset of today’s hearing, PFUJ’s counsel Adil Aziz Qazi argued that the government deliberately postponed a scheduled session of the National Assembly (NA) on February 18 to introduce this ordinance.

“What were the circumstances under which the government issued the ordinance in haste?” questioned the lawyer.

At this, the judge remarked that the FIA had already submitted SOPs relating to raids and arrests. The court ordered that nobody should be arrested on any complaint registered under Section 20.

“Secretary interior ministry and DG FIA will be responsible if the SOPs are not followed,” warned Justice Minallah.

“There should be no defamation law for public representatives”, remarked Justice Minallah.

Meanwhile, the court sought assistance from the attorney general of Pakistan in the case and adjourned the hearing till February 24.

In PECA 2016:

Offences against the dignity of a natural person.- (1) Whoever intentionally and publicly exhibits or displays or transmits any information through any information system, which he knows to be false, and intimidates or harms the reputation or privacy of a natural person, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years or with fine which may extend to one million rupees or with both: Provided that nothing under this sub-section shall apply to anything aired by a broadcast media or distribution service licensed under the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority Ordinance, 2002 (XIII of 2002).

(2) Any aggrieved person or his guardian, where such person is a minor, may apply to the Authority for removal, destruction of or blocking access to such information referred to in sub-section (1) and the Authority on receipt of such application, may pass such orders as deemed appropriate including an order for removal, destruction, preventing transmission of or blocking access to such information and the Authority may also direct any of its licensees to secure such information including traffic data.

Amendments to Section 20 of PECA law:

a- In the marginal heading, the word “natural shall be omitted.



b- In sub-section (1) the world “natural” shall be omitted and for the world “three” the word “five” shall be substituted (2) and for colon at the end, a full stop shall be substituted and thereafter the proviso shall be omitted.

c- After sub-section (1), amended as aforesaid, the following new sub-section shall be inserted, namely-

“(1A) The informant or complainant in respect of offence under sub-section (1) shall be an aggrieved person, his authorized representative, or his guardian, where such person is a minor or a member of the public in respect of a public figure or a holder of public office,” and

d- In sub-section (2), for the expression “Any aggrieved person or his guardian, where such person is minor,” the expression “Any aggrieved person, his authorised representative, or his guardian, where such person is minor, or a member of public in respect of a public figure or holder of public office” shall be substituted.

Here, three years imprisonment for defamation has been increased to five years and the section about PEMRA has been removed. While, two new paras have been added to the act.