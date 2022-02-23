Pakistan revises COVID-19 policy for inbound passengers

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Wednesday revised the policy for inbound passengers as the country continues to report a decline in new COVID-19 infections.
The forum stated that the inbound policy was reviewed after which it was decided to ease restrictions with effect from 0001 PST, February 24, 2022.
The NCOC had on Tuesday also lifted restrictions from Karachi, Hyderabad and Peshawar after a decline in the positivity ratio.
Meanwhile, the country's daily COVID-19 death toll witnessed a hike again after several days of decline as 43 people succumbed to the virus in a single day, the NCOC data showed today.
The country's daily death count remained below the 40 mark for the last five days.
As per today's statistics, the new additions placed the country's total number of coronavirus deaths reported so far at 30,096.
The national COVID-19 body said it conducted 41,744 diagnostic tests in the last 24 hours, of which 1,232 came back positive. With this, Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio rose to 2.95% and the overall case count to 1,503,873.
Furthermore, 3,154 people infected with coronavirus recuperated overnight, pushing the number of active cases down to 64,262.
The government wants to intimidate their opponents by making such laws, says the PPP senator
FIA will not be allowed to become a ‘rogue agency’, remarks IHC chief justice
Pakistan will get the delivery of these advanced fighter jets this month, according to a FT report
Fayazul Hassan Chohan advises Tareen never to trust in Sharif family, including Shahbaz Sharif
With the decline, the COVID-19 positivity rate of the country also dropped to 3.26%
"Don't say that you hadn't been warned," Maryam tells PM Imran Khan