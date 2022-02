David Warner and Pat Cummins have been rested for Australia white ball Pakistan matches- The News/File

SYDNEY: Australia on Tuesday announced the squad for white-ball series against Pakistan, leaving out batter David Warner and Test captain Pat Cummins from the 16-player team for the much-awaited tour.



Australia are taking a full-strength Test squad on their first Pakistan tour in 24 years, but the three subsequent one-day internationals and one Twenty20 match will see many top players rested.

Australia's pace attack will be without Test captain Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchel Starc.

In the batting line-up, swashbuckling short-form hitter Glenn Maxwell, who is getting married in the coming weeks, is missing alongside explosive opener Warner.



The Test squad are due to leave for Pakistan at the weekend with the first of three Tests due to begin on March 4 in Rawalpindi.

Cricket Australia said a packed schedule meant the workload of some players who play all formats -- Tests, Twenty20s and ODIs -- had to be managed.

"We have picked a talented and versatile squad with a number of challenges to juggle," said chair of selectors George Bailey.

He also cited the need "to build experience and depth in preparation for two short-form World Cups within the next 18 months."

Limited overs players not involved in the Tests will join up mid-tour, with first one-dayer on March 29, also in Rawalpindi.

"We're confident the squad can both compete successfully on this tour and continue our progress towards those crucial tournaments."

The tour is Australia´s first in Pakistan since 1998.

Cricket-mad Pakistan have struggled to entice foreign sides back following a deadly terror attack on the Sri Lanka Test side in 2009.

Australia ODI and T20 squad: Aaron Finch (capt), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.