Saturday February 19, 2022
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle snub comedian over a joke

Ed Gamble said he is no longer invited by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

By Web Desk
February 19, 2022
 A TV comedian has revealed that he has not been invited by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry  ever since he made a joke  about passing wind.

According to mailplus.co.uk, Ed Gamble thinks he has   been snubbed by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after his joke didn't go down well with them.

The 35-year-old comedian told the publication, "I made a joke about passing wind after eating roast dinner. After the show Meghan said: I'm glad you didn't eat a roast dinner before meeting me tonight". I haven't been invited back yet."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have moved to California after stepping down from their royal duties.

Harry is currently  engaged in a legal battle  in the UK to seek permission for personally paying for the security of him and his family when  they visit the country.