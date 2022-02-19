Prince Harry and Meghan Markle snub comedian over a joke

A TV comedian has revealed that he has not been invited by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ever since he made a joke about passing wind.

According to mailplus.co.uk, Ed Gamble thinks he has been snubbed by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after his joke didn't go down well with them.

The 35-year-old comedian told the publication, "I made a joke about passing wind after eating roast dinner. After the show Meghan said: I'm glad you didn't eat a roast dinner before meeting me tonight". I haven't been invited back yet."



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have moved to California after stepping down from their royal duties.

Harry is currently engaged in a legal battle in the UK to seek permission for personally paying for the security of him and his family when they visit the country.