ISLAMABAD: In order to counter the Opposition’s efforts to bring a no-trust motion, Prime Minister Imran Khan will start his PR campaign today with a “mammoth” public gathering in Mandi Bahauddin.



In a tweet, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said the prime minister in the first leg would address a "big rally" today in Mandi Bahaudin to be followed by a series across the four provinces in the coming days.

He said the PM was the only leader who ruled the hearts of people not only at the national and grassroots level but also at the international forums.

Whether it was his (PM’s) address to the United Nations General Assembly or speeches at the public gatherings of 2013, 2018 and 2022, people always looked forward enthusiastically to see and hear him, he added.

The ruling party had announced to launch a mass contact campaign to mobilise the party at the grassroots level after the Opposition parties started contacting the PTI allies seeking support for the no-trust motion.

Last week, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib had said that the decision to this effect was taken in the Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also chairman of PTI.

The minister had said the prime minister would himself lead the mass contact campaign at the request of PTI parliamentarians who wanted the PM to directly inform the masses about the PTI’s mega initiatives and priorities.

Farrukh had said that the PM issued directives to prepare a schedule of public meetings in connection with the local government (LG) elections.

Body formed for no-trust move in Punjab

Meanwhile, the PML-N has geared up its activities to bring in a no-confidence motion in Punjab in order to continue its pressure on the PTI’s government.

According to sources, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif has given his nod for the move and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has also been taken into confidence for this action.

The sources said the party has mobilised all its MNAs, MPAs, ticket holders and office bearers to bring a no-confidence motion in Punjab.

Shahbaz Sharif has formed a committee, they said, adding Leader of the opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has been made the head of the committee and will mobilise people to bring a no-confidence motion in Punjab.

They said the committee included PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Saif-ul-Muluk Khokhar, Sardar Owais Leghari, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Khawaja Salman Rafique and Raheela Khadim Hussain.