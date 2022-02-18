Watch: Hassan Ali hilariously intervenes in Erin Holland’s interview of Ben Cutting

Islamabad United pacer Hassan Ali, who is known for his witty nature, crashed a live interview of Peshawar Zalmi’s Ben Cutting taken by the latter’s Australian wife Erin Holland.



The presenter was interviewing the Peshawar Zalmi’s player after the team defeated Islamabad United in the 24th match of the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) seventh edition when Hassan Ali crashed in and asked: “Why do you always take interview of Ben Cutting?”

At this, both burst out laughing at Hassan Ali's intervention. Cutting resumed the interview while Hassan Ali walked away.

The netizens are making interesting comments on this video of Hassan Ali on social media, some are calling him the biggest 'entertainer' of PSL while some are calling this moment the best moment of PSL.





Later, while responding to a question regarding the matter sports analyst Sikandar Bakht told Geo News that this is normal and such jolly guys are always in the team.

Holland has multiple times during the tournament expressed her sadness over staying away from her husband due to the PSL bio-secure bubble.

She also celebrated Cutting’s birthday and wedding anniversary during the PSL.