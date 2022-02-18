Kanye West confronts Pete Davidson for mocking his bipolar disorder

Kanye West is calling out Pete Davidson for an old SNL video, where the funnyman is mocking the rapper for not taking his medicine.

In the shared photo, Kim Kardashian's boyfriend was spotted wearing a red cap that read “MAKE KANYE 2006 AGAIN.” Kanye opened up about his bipolar disorder in 2018.

“HI SKETE YOU GOT ANYMORE MENTAL HEALTH JOKES FOR ME?” he captioned in a Thursday post. His photo has since been deleted by West.

In another video shared by the 44-year-old, Davidson is spotted making 'insensitive' jokes about Kanye.

“Kanye, I know you’re like, ‘Yo, this is the real me, I’m off the meds’ — take ’em. I’m on ’em, it’s great,” said the comedian.

West captioned the video: “This boy thought he could get away with performing this sketch for the team that wrote this for him This is not harassment This is payback.”