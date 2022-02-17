 
close
Wednesday February 16, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and thousands others react to Snoop Dogg's video of Eminem

Snoop Dogg shared Eminem's video on his Instagram account

By Web Desk
February 17, 2022
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and thousands others react to Snoop Doggs video of Eminem

More than half a million people  including Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox  liked Snoop Dogg's Instagram video which contained  a conversation between Eminem and   Al Michaels.

Michaels, an American television sportscaster employed by NBC Sports, is known for his many years calling play-by-play of National Football League games.

"Eminem was so excited to meet Al Michaels after the Super Bowl," read the caption accompanying the video of Eminem and Michaels shared by Snoop Dogg.

In the video, Eminem is seen telling Michaels that he is "GOAT" and he will be sad if the rumors regarding his retirement are true.

Eminem and Snoop Dogg were  at daggers drawn recently  but   their beef ended after a few months.

The rappers performed together with Dr.Dre and other hip-hop stars at the Super Bowl halftime show.