Wednesday February 16, 2022
Entertainment

50 Cent wants Eminem and Snoop Dogg to go on a tour after Super Bowl halftime show

He is calling the hip hop stars to plan a tour

By Web Desk
February 16, 2022
Rapper 50 Cent is ready to join Snoop Dogg, Emine and others rappers who performed at the Super Bowl  if they decide to go on a tour.

Taking to Instagram, 50 Cent shared a post which read, "Dear, Mr.Dre, Mrs.Blige, Mr. Dogg, Mr Shady, Mr Cent, Go on tour. Seriously. We have never felt more alive."

The rapper shared the post with caption, "You know the Vibes, we still out here baby!."

While hundreds of users liked the idea of the rappers perform together during a tour, there's still no reaction from Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Dr.Dre. 