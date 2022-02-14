Georgina Rodriguez looks elegant during her outing with Cristiano Ronaldo's twins

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez wrapped her bump in a chic white fur coat as she brought their twins to watch her footballer partner at Old Trafford.



The 28-year-old Spanish model put on a very glamorous display in a gorgeous fur coat as she stepped out with Ronaldo's twins Eva and Mateo, four, ahead of Manchester United's game at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Rodriguez held hands with four-year-old twins Mateo and Eva, who the footballer had via an unnamed surrogate, as they prepared to watch their father play against Southampton.

The Argentinean beauty, who is pregnant with twins, looked radiant in the plush cream coat with patent heeled knee boots.

Ronaldo's ladylove Georgina Rodriguez looked elegant with minimal makeup and wore her raven tresses pulled back into a sleek low bun with a centre parting for a chic hair do.

