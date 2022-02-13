'All Of Us Are Dead's Park Solomon talks about potential plot of season 2

All Of Us Are Dead's actor Park Solomon recently shed light on the possible storyline of season 2 of the famed Korean series, premiered on January 28 on Netflix.

Solomon expressed that he's looking forward a plot something around a fight between ‘bad zombies and half-zombies’.

The South Korean actor helmed the character of Su Hyeok - a high school student who has a love line with a model student Nam Ra (played by Cho Yi-hyun). However, they both end up on opposite sides as a zombie virus breaks out.

The 22 year-old actor shared, “If Season 2 is made, I think Su Hyeok will be on Nam Ra’s side. I think he feels guilty about not protecting Nam Ra. I’ve imagined that the bad zombies and half-zombie groups get divided and fight,” reported Soompi.

The director of the famed Korean series earlier hinted at a story revolving around immortal and mortal humans in season 2.

Moreover, the Sweet Revenge actor also expressed his attachment to the zombie drama. “I worked on ‘All Of Us Are Dead’ for two years. To me, I think it’s more than just a project.”

“Within that, I gained friends and many other great people that feel like family. I think it’ll last as a project that allowed me to feel proud. It’s a project I have a lot of warm memories of,” he added.