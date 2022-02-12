Dwayne Johnson reminisces over relationship with dad Rocky Johnson: ‘I miss my old man’

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson celebrates Rocky Johnson’s legacy in a candid social media tribute curated by the WWE.

He shared a video collection of some of Rocky’s most memorable moments and they have been curated by the WWE in celebration of Black History Month.

To go along with the post he captioned a loving tribute that read, “This one makes me emotional to watch, but man I’m smiling with goosebumps of gratitude, mana and pride.”

My dad, Rocky ‘Soulman’ Johnson was a trailblazer and became the first black @wwe tag team champions w/’Mr. USA’ Tony Atlas.”

Johnson even reminisced over some of his earliest memories and added that “As a little boy, my dad was always the hardest working man I knew. Now as a man, I understand where many of my old habits come from. Shared DNA.

“I miss my old man and wish I had a chance to say goodbye. Thank you dad for paving the way for me. For all of us. I will forever be proud of who and what I am. I love you. And I’ll see you down the road.”

Before concluding Johnson also penned a shout out to the WWE team and wrote, “* a special thank you to my entire WWE family who worked very closely with me to create this powerful tribute to The Soulman in honor of #BlackHistoryMonth.”



