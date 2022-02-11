Raveena Tandon mourns father Ravi Tandon's death: 'I’m never letting go'

Raveena Tandon shared a heart-touching tribute to mourn father Ravi Tandon's death.
Taking to Instagram, the veteran confirmed that her father passed away on Friday morning at his residence on Mumbai, India. The late director, who was 86-year-old, died of age-related health issues.
The Mohra actor posted a series of adorable photos of herself posing with her dad as she wrote alongside it, “You will always walk with me , I will always be you, I’m never letting go. Love you papa (sic)."
The late director/producer helmed a number of hit Bollywood movies throughout his career, including Khel Khel Mein, Majboor, Khud-daar, Anhonee, Nazrana, and Zindagi.
