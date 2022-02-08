Mouni Roy’s fairytale honeymoon going strong: See Pics





Actress Mouni Roy and her rich husband Suraj Nambiar are enjoying their dreamy honeymoon phase in the snow-capped mountains of Kashmir as she shared insights on social media.

The couple tied the knot on January 27 in Goa in a fun-filled wedding event.

Mouni stepped out amid the light snowfall and robbed hearts with some glamorous clicks at a scenic location.

Roy donned a sweater and a skirt with a black overcoat and a sindoor showing off her Shakha-Pola bangles as per Bengali traditions.

The chilly weather of Kashmir and the beauty surrounding the place added intense joy to her romantic getaway.









Turning to Instagram the Bole Chudiyan actress posted ethereal clicks from her trip posing intimately with her hubby and wrote, “Presently SunMoon-ing."







