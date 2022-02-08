Startling revelations in police report about TikToker Hareem Shah’s husband

TikToker Hareem Shah’s husband was dismissed from Sindh police service over criminal activities. Photo: file

KARACHI: TikTok sensation Hareem Shah’s husband was dismissed from Sindh police in 2021 due to his involvement in criminal activities, it emerged today in a shocking Geo News report.

In its investigation report, the police’s special branch said that Bilal Shah, Hareem’s husband, had been performing duties as a police constable in Sindh police since October 1, 2021. Bilal had been dismissed from service on charges of extortion, drug trafficking and other criminal activities.

After receiving information about his criminal activities, then SSP Headquarters South Irfan Zaman had launched an inquiry against Bilal Shah on September 21, 2021. Three show-cause notices had been served on Shah but he did not submit a reply to any of them.

Intelligence reports and his phone location proved that he was involved in the criminal activities, said the sources. Later, he was fired from service in October last year.

During his service, Shah had been deployed for security duty at Bilawal House where he managed to take pictures with many important political figures.

A few months back, Shah had been living in a slum area of Qayyumabad but recently he moved to Defence, a posh area of the metropolis.

A sacked police constable’s lavish lifestyle, precious watch and Vigo car have surprised the police officials.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shah’s brother had also been dismissed from service on the charges of having contacts with drug peddlers. A few days back, he was arrested by Korangi Industrial area police for allegedly selling drugs.

Bilal Shah moves court

Bilal Shah has moved the court against the allegations leveled on him in the police report.

Talking to Geo News, Shah said that currently, he was not an employee of any department of the government. Responding to a question, Shah said that he had joined the police force but he did not go on duty. Shah claimed that police jobs could be purchased. He, however, said that he was recruited on merit.

Rejecting all the allegations levelled against him in the police report, Shah said that he had never been deployed at the Bilawal House during his service. He maintained that he has more luxurious vehicles than Vigo.

Responding to a question about his sources of income, Shah said that he has been running a gym in Defence for the last three years.

Shah maintained that he tied the knot with Hareem Shah four months ago.

He was of the view that a retaliatory action was initiated against him since the Sindh High Court (SHC) had restrained the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from taking action against his wife in a money laundering case.

FIA taking revenge: Hareem Shah



Earlier, Hareem Shah has claimed that the FIA wants to take revenge against her by "dragging" her husband into the case and levelling false allegations against him, saying nothing was proved against her in court.

Hareem told Geo News that the FIA tried "every tactic in the book" to deport her from London and seize her bank accounts, but nothing worked. She claimed that because the FIA was unable to collect evidence of fraud against her, "they are now targeting my husband, Bilal Shah."

Hareem Shah stated that her husband's record is spotless, with not a single FIR filed against him.

In response to the question about the allegation against Bilal Shah, Hareem stated that her husband is accused of extortion, drug trafficking, and being a gangster, yet no FIR has ever been filed against him. "How is this possible?" she asked.

Hareem stated that the only organisation she respects is the Pakistan Army, and pleaded with the Army to help her.

"The FIA and the special branch are both worthless," Hareem Shah stated.

While Hareem stated that she is willing to cooperate with everyone leading the investigation, she is also aware that the FIA is targeting her and not her husband. "They do not have an issue with Bilal; they do have an issue with me, and that is why they are targeting him," she explained.