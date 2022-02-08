Jason Roy rewrites PSL record books with blistering century

Quetta Gladiators' Jason Roy raises his bat after scoring a century in his match of the PSL 2022. -Photo PCB

Jason Roy scored a whirlwind maiden century Monday that steered Quetta Gladiators to an impressive seven wickets victory over Lahore Qalandars in the 15th and last match of the Karachi leg.

The flamboyant batter raced to his first 50 from 20 balls, while his second 50 came off 29 balls as the Gladiators achieved the 205-target with three balls to spare. This was the second-highest successful run-chase in the history of the tournament.

Roy’s brutal 57–ball assault on probably the best bowling line-up in the competition included 11 fours and eight sixes.

Roy’s 116 was the first century by a Quetta Gladiators batter and 11th overall in the history of the event.

Kamran Akmal (three), Sharjeel Khan (two), Colin Ingram, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Delport, Fakhar Zaman and Chris Lynn are the other batters to reach the three figures in this highly entertaining, exciting but challenging league. This was also the second-fastest 100 after Rilee Rossouw’s 43-ball century.



The English cricketer’s 116 was also the fourth-highest score in PSL history after Colin Ingram’s 127* in 2019, Cameron Delport’s 117* in 2019 and Sharjeel Khan’s 117 in 2016.

‘One of my best innings’

Speaking after the match, Jason Roy said, “I think it was one of my best innings and have an incredibly good feeling. The partnership with James Vince was even better.”

“It was important that we won this game and take the momentum to Lahore with two wins in five matches. We were always confident and very happy to have won this game with the second-highest run chase”

Lahore leg

With all sides now having played five matches each, defending champions Multan Sultans are on top of the table with 10 points. They are followed by Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars (six points apiece), Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi (four points each) and Karachi Kings (winless).

The tournament will now resume in Lahore on Thursday, 10 February with Multan Sultans taking on Peshawar Zalmi.