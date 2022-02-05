‘Looop Lapeta:’ Taapsee Pannu receives praise from ‘Run Lola Run’ star Franka Potente

Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu is known for portraying different and new characters on screen and the actress has done her job with perfection in her latest released film, Looop Lapeta, opposite Tahir Raj Bhasin.

The Haseen Dilruba actress has won over hearts of her millions fans with her outstanding performance in the latest Netflix release.

While she has garnered much appreciation from fans and fellow actors, much to her surprise - Hollywood star Franka Potente, who appeared in Run Lola Run, also lauded her performance in the film.

For the unversed, Looop Lapeta is the Hindi adaptation of Tom Tykwer’s 1998 cult classic Run Lola Run.

On Friday, the Rashmi Rocket actress turned to Instagram and shared a video message from Franka, where she can be heard saying, “Hi guys, this is Franka. I think it is so exciting that you are shooting a remake of Run Lola Run after all these years. I am honoured. I think it's really cool so I just wanted to wish you good luck. Good luck, Taapsee, you'll be amazing and I can't wait to see the film.”

Replying to Franka’s wishes, the Badla actress Taapsee wrote, “This makes it special looooooop number of times! Thank you, Franka! It's launch day for Looop Lapeta and here we have the OG Savi, loooped along to win our hearts.”

Directed by Aakash Bhatia, Looop Lapeta also stars actors Manik Papneja and Raghav Raj Kakker.