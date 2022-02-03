Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl spotted together a month after breakup

Sushmita Sen and her ex-beau Rohman Shawl were photographed together a month after the duo confirmed that they had ended their relationship, reported Pinkvilla.
The former couple was photographed together in the backseat of a car, with Sushmita smiling and posing for paps while Rohman ducked from the shutterbugs surrounding the car.
The Aarya actress seemed laidback in a black sweatshirt while Rohman sported a denim jacket, however their full look was not visible in the photographs – it also did not help that Rohman tried his best to stay out of the frame.
The pictures come just over a month after Sushmita announced their breakup on her Instagram on December 23, in a post that said, “We began as friends, we remain friends! The relationship was long over… the love remains.”
