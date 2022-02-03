Why Prince William will not apologise to Prince Harry

File Footage





Prince William has reportedly decided not to contact his brother Prince Harry and leave their strained relationship as it is.

According to Neil Sean, the Duke of Cambridge is avoiding any sort of interaction with the Duke of Sussex in a bid to prevent the situation from worsening.

"Prince Charles has reached out to his eldest son and said, 'Well look, I’ve tried perhaps you could now.'"

“According to that good source, Prince William really feels that whatever he says Prince Harry will take it as antagonistic, create an argument explode.

"Prince Harry is very volatile, we’ve seen that the way he's treated certain members of the media and of course his reaction to things like taking private jets.

"But for Prince William and for Catherine, it's very sad actually because they enjoyed a very good close relationship with Prince Harry even including him of course in their charitable events like Heads Together."