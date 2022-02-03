PSL 2022: PCB hopeful of 50% crowd permission for Lahore matches

Individuals above the age of 12 years must be fully vaccinated if they want to enjoy the match from the stands.-Photo Sohail Imran

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has approached the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) for increasing the crowd capacity to 50% in the next leg of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), it emerged Thursday.

The sources privy to the matter said that the PCB was hopeful that the NCOC will allow to increase the capacity for Lahore matches as the COVID-19 situation is better in the city than in Karachi.

“The decision in this regard is expected within the next couple of days,” sources said, adding that the PCB wants 50% capacity crowd at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The PSL show will move to Lahore from February 10 during which 19 matches will be played.

On January 19, the NCOC had lowered the crowd capacity to 25% for the PSL 2022 Karachi-leg matches, while children under the age of 12 were barred from entering the stadium.



Earlier, the NCOC had approved 100% crowd attendance but due to the rise in coronavirus cases across Karachi, the decision was changed.

The spectators’ entry was made subject to strict COVID-19 protocols to ensure the health and safety of all the players and the attendees.



The protocols include:

Individuals above the age of 12 years must be fully vaccinated.

Valid vaccination certificates must be shown at the time of gaining access to the stadium.

Wearing masks inside the venue is mandatory.

Anyone violating the NCOC guidelines shall be liable to be evicted out of the stadium.

An official of the PCB had confirmed that as being fully vaccinated is the primary condition for spectators to enter the stadium, fans who are under 12 years of age are not allowed to enter as they’re currently not eligible to receive vaccines.

The official had added that this decision was made under guidelines from NCOC.

Speaking about the decision, PCB Chief Operating Officer and PSL Tournament Director Salman Naseer had said that spectators are the essence of any sports event and, in this background, "we now hope to set the stage with 25% crowds to attend the Karachi matches of the PSL 2022."



“As a responsible organisation, we completely understand our obligations in relation to the health and safety of the fans and will leave no stone unturned in strictly implementing the NCOC guidelines," he had added.

“However, we will also require complete and unconditional support from the spectators so that they and others can continue to enjoy the matches in a safe and secure environment. This is something they can do by simply following the guidelines.”