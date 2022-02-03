ECB announces Ashley Giles steps down after Ashes defeat

LONDON: Ashley Giles "stepped down" from his role as managing director of England men's cricket on Wednesday as he paid the price for the team's woeful 4-0 Ashes series loss in Australia.

The humiliating reverse against their oldest rivals followed a poor 2021 where they lost nine of their 15 Tests and were beaten in the semi-finals of the World Twenty20.

"Ashley Giles is standing down as managing director, England men's cricket," said an England and Wales Cricket Board statement.

The 48-year-old was appointed at the end of 2018, replacing former England captain Andrew Strauss, who will now take over on an interim basis ahead of next month's three-Test series in the West Indies.

"Off the back of a disappointing men's Ashes this winter we must ensure we put in place the conditions across our game to enable our Test team to succeed," said ECB chief executive Tom Harrison in a statement.



Former England left-arm spinner Giles' position was widely regarded as untenable following the Ashes reverse, where for all the problems of touring Australia amid the Covid-19 pandemic, he came under fire for giving under-pressure head coach Chris Silverwood sole authority for picking the side after being behind the sacking of national selector Ed Smith.

"The past couple of years have been incredibly challenging and I'm proud of what we've been able to deliver in the toughest of circumstances," said Giles.

He went on to add: "I wish all our players and staff great success for the future.

"I'm now looking forward to spending some time with my family before looking at the next challenge."