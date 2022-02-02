Kate Middleton has zero-tolerance policy for gossiping

Kate Middleton, who is royal fans' favourite Duchess, has one strict rule that all team members must abide by.
Kate's one strict rule for the Cambridge household has been exposed in a job advert on the Royal Household's official website.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge rely on a team of helpers to ensure the smooth running of their Royal household. Their staff are held to the highest standard.
Kate Middleton, who is royal fans' favourite Duchess, has one strict rule that all team members must abide by.
A job advert posted on the Royal Household's official website, said there was a zero-tolerance policy for gossiping and stressed it was important for applicants to be good at "maintaining confidentiality and exercising discretion".
Kate Middleton's charming personality and her famous smile also indicate she hates stress and amicably resolves all issues.
Whoopi Goldberg has apologised for her comments on the Holocaust saying it "was not about race"
Here’s how much Bollywood divas Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, and Alia Bhatt make from Instagram!
Lady Gaga is gearing up for the live performances in 2022
Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday appeared to confirm that she will be hosting an upcoming reality show
Kareena Kapoor recently recalled a funny anecdote from the sets of film 'Tashan'
#GetWellSoonJimin trends on social media after Jimin undergone appendicitis surgery and tested positive for Covid-19