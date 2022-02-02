Kate Middleton has zero-tolerance policy for gossiping

Kate Middleton, who is royal fans' favourite Duchess, has one strict rule that all team members must abide by.

Kate's one strict rule for the Cambridge household has been exposed in a job advert on the Royal Household's official website.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge rely on a team of helpers to ensure the smooth running of their Royal household. Their staff are held to the highest standard.

A job advert posted on the Royal Household's official website, said there was a zero-tolerance policy for gossiping and stressed it was important for applicants to be good at "maintaining confidentiality and exercising discretion".

Kate Middleton's charming personality and her famous smile also indicate she hates stress and amicably resolves all issues.