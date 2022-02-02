Kate Middleton becomes superstar without ever setting foot in US

Kate Middleton is more than twice as popular as Meghan Markle in the United States, according to a new poll.

The Duchess of Cambridge is loved as 'superstar' by Americans. She secured 68 percent of the support compared to just 31 percent for Meghan, the Sun has revealed.

The new survey occurs as Prince William and Kate Middleton plan to make their first trip to the USA since 2014.

In response to the survey, an American royal commentator Christopher Andersen suggested the Duchess of Cambridge has a real ability to connect with Americans.

He said: "Kate has become an even bigger superstar without ever setting foot here. She embodies everything Americans expect in a princess destined to become Queen — beauty, grace, regal bearing and the ability to connect."

"Whatever royal scandal is making headlines, the Duchess of Cambridge sails above it all," Andersen added.