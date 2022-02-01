BTS ARMY showers heartiest wishes over Jimin post Covid-19, appendicitis surgery

BTS ARMY - group's official fandom, couldn't hold back from showering heartiest wishes over Jimin who have undergone an appendicitis surgery and was simultaneously tested positive for Covid-19.

On January 31, Big Hit Music announced on Weverse that the Filter song-maker suffered sudden abdominal pain and mild sore throat.

“Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and was tested positive for Covid-19. He underwent surgery following physician advice early morning on Monday, January 31,” the agency announced.

Since the health condition of the much-loved K-pop idol was shared, fans outpoured their love and support on social media, making #GetWellSoonJimin a Twitter trend with millions of Tweets.

The official account of James Corden's talk show also extended a heartfelt wish for the singer.

A fan expressed, "I hope Jimin knows how Loved he is, He is receiving prayers, blessings and best wishes from all around the world. Cant wait to see you smiling again and owning the stage, Get Well Soon my love ...wish you a speedy and safe recovery."

Another user wrote, “wishing a speedy recovery for our strong mimi”





