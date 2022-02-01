Prince Harry's wife Meghan could reactivate her famous site 'The Tig' to attract celebrities

Meghan Markle may reactivate her lifestyle blog that she used to run before marrying Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly shut down the site in 2017 - just months before her engagement to Prince Harry was announced.



The former Suits star's blog reportedly included interviews with her celebrity friends including Serena Williams and Priyanka Chopra.

However, according to a media outlet, LA lawyer Marjorie Witter Norman filed a new application to trademark the blog's name in July last year, according to legal records.

It was filed under a Delaware-based holding company called Frim Fram Inc, linked to Meghan's business manager Andrew Meyer.

There are speculations that Meghan Markle - who stepped down as a working royal along with Harry in March 2020 - may one-day re-launch the blog.