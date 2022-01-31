KARACHI: A youth became a star overnight after a video of him dancing on the PSL anthem, ‘Agay Dekh’ went viral on social media.

His amazing dance performance on the PSL anthem during a clash between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi not only enthralled the audience at the stadium but also earned praise online.

The youth was caught on camera grooving on the PSL 7 anthem during the match at the National Stadium Karachi.

The video was first shared from PSL's official Twitter account, applauding the fan on his thrilling dance moves and encouraging others to drop in their dance videos on the PSL anthem on TikTok, the league's social media partner.

Applauding his dance, a netizen said: "No cheerleaders required.”

Another said, “This is the Karachi we know.”



A user, Johnny, said he stole the show, adding, "He should be brought in for an interview on TV.”





