Shoaib Malik is a very shy and polite person, says Ayesha Omar

Pakistan’s renowned actor and model Ayesha Omar has revealed that star all-rounder Shoaib Malik is her favourite cricketer.
Speaking on Geo News programme 'Jashan-e-Cricket', Omar said,” Shoaib Malik is a very shy and polite person.”
The “Karachi-se-Lahore starlet” said that Malik is not only her favourite cricketer but is also her old friend.
Talking about the photoshoot with Malik, Omar said that she enjoyed working with Malik, adding that he used to take modelling tips from her.
The model-actor added that her movie 'Javed Iqbal' was to be released on January 28; however, the censor board banned the release of the film based on the complaints received from the people after the Karachi premier.
‘Ghabrany Ka Waqt Ho Gia Hai’
Answering a question about politics, she said that she feels PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz is more popular than PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.
80% people beloved that “Ghabrany Ka Waqt Ho Gia Hai” (time has come to be worried), she added.
“Pakistan has taken foolproof security arrangements ,” acknowledges Bailey
"It's disappointing that I can't really go out to see the beauty of Pakistan," says Johnson Charles
Every match to be shown live and on-demand on the streaming platform and apps
Interim head coach decides not to continue work with the PCB after financial matters could not be settled, say sources
In a scene from the video of the official PSL anthem, the name of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz also appears
Michael Owen will brief Prime Minister Imran Khan on a roadmap to develop football in Pakistan