Shoaib Malik is a very shy and polite person, says Ayesha Omar

Ayesha Omar says star all-rounder Shoaib Malik is her favourite cricketer. Photo: Instagram/ Ayesha Omar

Pakistan’s renowned actor and model Ayesha Omar has revealed that star all-rounder Shoaib Malik is her favourite cricketer.

Speaking on Geo News programme 'Jashan-e-Cricket', Omar said,” Shoaib Malik is a very shy and polite person.”





The “Karachi-se-Lahore starlet” said that Malik is not only her favourite cricketer but is also her old friend.



Talking about the photoshoot with Malik, Omar said that she enjoyed working with Malik, adding that he used to take modelling tips from her.

The model-actor added that her movie 'Javed Iqbal' was to be released on January 28; however, the censor board banned the release of the film based on the complaints received from the people after the Karachi premier.

‘Ghabrany Ka Waqt Ho Gia Hai’

Answering a question about politics, she said that she feels PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz is more popular than PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

80% people beloved that “Ghabrany Ka Waqt Ho Gia Hai” (time has come to be worried), she added.