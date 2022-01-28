PSl 2022: Inzamam rues slow pitch at National Stadium

Babar Azam leaving the ground after getting out in the first PSL match against Multan Sultans.

Former Pakistan cricket captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has urged the cricket board management to improve the quality of pitches at the National Stadium after a low-scoring match between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans on Thursday.

Talking about the first match of PSL 2022 in Geo News program 'Jashan e Cricket', the former cricketer expressed displeasure over the slow pitch and asked groundsmen to work hard on the pitches.

“T20 matches should not be played on such a pitch,” he said.

Inzamam-ul-Haq said that if a player plays well, he gets a place in the team. “If Sharjeel works on his fitness, he can become a big player.”

Praising Multan Sultans skipper, who played a crucial inning, the batting legend said that Mohammad Rizwan has become a seasoned player.

However, cricket expert Sikandar Bakht was of the view that Babar Azam’s batting is dependent on Mohammad Rizwan.

The Kings’ skipper failed to perform and got out early in the inning while Rizwan scored a half-century and ensured his team’s victory.

Match report

Multan Sultans began their title defence with a dominating seven-wicket win over Karachi Kings in the PSL opener, thanks to Imran Tahir’s brilliant three for 16 and Mohammad Rizwan’s breezy 52 not out off 47.

Imran’s crucial wickets of Sharjeel Khan in his first spell, and of Mohammad Nabi and Tom Lammonby in one over restricted Karachi to 124, which Multan overhauled with 10 balls spare.

Karachi’s Sharjeel hammered 43 off 31, clubbing three sixes and as many fours, in the 66-run opening stand with Babar Azam.

In response, Multan opener Shan Masood scored 26 off 18 to provide a solid start with a partnership worth 38 runs, before Rizwan and Sohaib Maqsood (30 off 31) added 63 for the second wicket.

Scores in brief:

Karachi Kings 124-5, 20 overs (Sharjeel Khan 43, Joe Clarke 26, Babar Azam 23; Imran Tahir 3-16)

Multan Sultans 126-3, 18.2 overs, (Mohammad Rizwan 52 not out, Sohaib Maqsood 30, Shan Masood 26; Mohammad Nabi 2-17)