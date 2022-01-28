Pakistan coronavirus cases cross 1.4m as Omicron variant push infections

A patient suffering from COVID-19 is being treated by the paramedics staff at a hospital. — AFP/File

Amid the spread of Omicron variant cases at an alarming rate, Pakistan reported 8,183 cases overnight — the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases ever since the start of the pandemic in 2020.



The National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) data showed Friday that the new cases have taken the number of confirmed cases in the country to 1,402,070.

The daily COVID-19 death toll also reached a new high today as 30 more people succumbed to the virus overnight - the highest in the fifth wave. The country had reported 39 deaths on October 6, 2021.

According to the statistics issued by the NCOC, 68,624 diagnostic tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, of which 8,183 came back positive, pushing the total number of cases reported so far to 1,402,070.

With the detection of new cases, the country's current positivity rate swelled to 11.92%, while the active case count stands at 98,221.



Meanwhile, 1,786 people infected with COVID-19 recuperated overnight, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,274,657.

NCOC extends coronavirus curbs till February 15

A day earlier, the NCOC decided to extend coronavirus curbs in the country from January 31 till February 15, as thousands continue to contract the infection.

The NCOC had imposed non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) on January 19, which were to be reviewed on January 27 in light of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The restrictions for the wedding sector were already imposed till Feb 15.

For cities/ districts with positivity above 10%:

Gatherings/Weddings:

Indoor gatherings of all types, including weddings.

Outdoor gatherings, including weddings, will be allowed with a cap of 300 fully-vaccinated guests.

Dinning

There will be a complete ban on indoor dining. However, outdoor dining for fully-vaccinated citizens and takeaway service will be allowed.

Gyms

Indoor gyms at 50% capacity for fully-vaccinated individuals will be allowed.

Cinemas

Cinemas will be allowed to open at 50% capacity for full-vaccinated individuals only.

Shrines

Shrines are allowed to open at 50% capacity for fully-vaccinated individuals only.

Amusement Parks

Allowed to open at 50% capacity for fully-vaccinated people only.

Sports

There would be a complete ban on contact sports like karate, boxing, martial arts, water polo, kabaddi and wrestling.

Education sector

Schools will be allowed to open with 50% attendance (staggered days) for students below the age of 12 years. For students (fully vaccinated) over 12 years, the NCOC has recommended 100% attendance.