Fawad Chaudhry urges Chief Justice to broadcast Shahbaz Sharif's case live

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry addressing a press conference on January 24, 2022. — PID

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif’s case should be broadcast live for the public to see, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday, adding that the government had requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan in this regard.



"The government wants the public to witness what evidence Shahbaz produces in the court proceedings to prove his claimed innocence," the minister said addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

Speaking about the attorney-general of Pakistan’s (AGP) letter to Shahbaz, he said that Shahbaz has been asked to report to the committee formed to monitor PML-N supremo Nawaz Shahbaz’s case, explaining to them the reasons behind the delay in his return.

“The Sharif brothers — Nawaz and Shahbaz — used to say that the Pakistani law does not apply to their children,” he said, adding that if the allegations against them are false, they should be acquitted.

The minister added that recovery from them is “very important”.

Taking a jibe at the PML-N leaders, Fawad said that a child in their family is born later but a palace on his/her name is bought beforehand.

'Daily court proceedings should be held against PPP leaders'

The federal minister was of the view that under the 18th amendment, powers were transferred to the provinces; however, the Sindh government now wants the power to be transferred to districts.



“The Sindh government did not participate in reforms,” he said, complaining that it has deprived its citizens of basic facilities, like health cards.

Fawad further added that the provincial government is not providing its capital Karachi with its due share in resources.

“Under National Finance Commission (NFC), funds will be transferred to provinces from the Centre which will then be transferred to the districts,” he mentioned, adding the Sindh government has deprived its citizens of this right.

The minister said: “Prime Minister Imran Khan had put an end to corruption by introducing the local government system.”

Speaking about the PPP, Fawad said that former president Asif Ali Zardari and Company has also looted billions of rupees and recovery from them is also very important.

“Daily court proceedings should be held against them as they have looted the money of Pakistanis,” he said.

PTI found the country in the “same condition which it was in 1947"

The minister further added that the whole world is now following Pakistan’s strategies in its fight against COVID-19.



“Our economy grew during the pandemic; although the country has witnessed inflation, it should be noted that revenue has also increased during this period,” he said.

“Pakistan is moving in the right direction,” he added.

Shedding light on the challenges faced by the incumbent government, he said that when assuming power, the PTI found the country in almost the “same condition which it was in right after partition.”

He underlined that despite the global pandemic COVID-19, the GDP for the fiscal year 2020-21 clocked in at 5.37%.

AGP directs Shahbaz to submit Nawaz's medical reports within 10 days

The attorney-general for Pakistan (AGP) on Monday wrote a letter to Shahbaz to bring back Nawaz.

The AGP has instructed Shahbaz to submit Nawaz’s medical reports within the next 10 days; in case he fails to do so, contempt of court petition will be filed against Shahbaz.

On November 16, 2019, the Lahore High Court (LHC) allowed Nawaz to go abroad for medical treatment, the letter read, mentioning that according to the doctors' instructions, Nawaz was allowed to leave for four weeks.

The AGP also mentioned that according to media reports, Nawaz is in good health, while when he was leaving the country, his condition was described as critical.

The letter further said that as soon as Nawaz reached London, “his condition improved.”

"After reaching London, Nawaz did not stay in the hospital for a single day and remained involved in his political activities," the letter stated.

The AGP highlighted that the affidavit and the court order was "violated as Shahbaz did not submit Nawaz’s medical reports."

Per the letter, the Punjab government has formed a committee to examine the medical reports of Nawaz. The committee submitted a report on January 17, which mentioned that no medical report has been submitted to the medical board by Nawaz’s doctors; therefore, the committee said that a final opinion cannot be given in this regard.

The attorney-general further wrote that before approaching the LHC in this regard, he has contacted the PML-N president to submit the medical report.