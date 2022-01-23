Viola Davis reacts to death of Regina King's son Ian Alexander Jr.

Renowned actor and director Regina King’s son Ian Alexander Jr. has died by suicide, her representative confirmed on Saturday.

Ian was King’s only child — whom she shared with ex-husband Ian Alexander Sr. — committed suicide on Friday. He was 26.

Friends and fellow peers of King, 51, offered condolences amid her tragic loss. Popular actress Viola Davis also took to her social media and sent support to her friend King during the hard time.

Following the tragic news, Davis, 56, shared an emotional tribute to Ian Jr. "I am lifting and holding you up. LOVE you @ReginaKing and I am so sorry ," wrote Davis.

She also posted a memorable photo of King, sitting with her late son and smiling for the camera at the 2019 American Music Awards in Los Angeles.

King confirmed her son's death on Friday in an official statement that reads, "Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian. He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you."

Other celebrities including Cynthia Bailey, comedian Loni Love, actor Josh Gad, and actress Marlee Matlin, also offered their condolences to King and her family.