Govt abolishes COVID booster shot fee for travellers going abroad

ISLAMABAD: The government on Saturday abolished the COVID-19 booster shot fee for outbound air passengers.
According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Health, those people who are travelling abroad can get a booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccine free of cost by showing their documents at the vaccination centres.
It is pertinent to mention here that the government was already providing COVID-19 booster doses to the general public free of cost. However, Rs1,250 was being charged for the booster shot from those who were travelling abroad.
Sindh makes booster dose compulsory
On November 28, the Government of Sindh decided to make a booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine compulsory after the discovery of the new COVID-19 variant.
The Sindh Health Department announced that a booster dose of Pfizer vaccine will be administered to fully vaccinated individuals.
Sindh Health Secretary Zulfiqar Ali Shah had told Daily Jang that the decision to administer fully vaccinated individuals a booster jab had been made in order to prevent the spread of the virus in the province.
"The booster jabs are currently being administered at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and Dow University of Health Sciences Ojha Campus but the scale of vaccination will be expanded across the province," Shah said.
