Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome their first child

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have welcomed a baby via surrogate, the Indian actress announced on Friday.
Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family."
The couple received congratulations from their friend and family. Nick's brother Joe Jonas dropped heart emojis on both Priyanka and Nick's post. Lara Dutta wrote, “Congratulations.” Their fans were also overjoyed at the news. “Oh my goodness Nick I can’t even begin of how happy I am for you guys congratulations can’t wait to see the baby grow up,” read a comment on Nick's post.
