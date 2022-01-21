First teaser of romantic song ‘Main Chala’ featuring Salman Khan is out now

The first teaser of romantic song Main Chala, featuring Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Pragya Jaiswal, is out now and have won the hearts of the fans.
Khan on Friday dropped the first teaser of his upcoming music video Main Chala on Instagram.
The Dabangg actor posted the video with caption, “Lose yourself in the romantic tunes of #MainChala. Teaser out now.”
Salman Khan also confirmed the release date of the track.
“Song releasing on 22nd January. Tune in now!.”
Iulia Vantur and Guru Randhawa have given the vocals for Main Chala and also feature in the video.
However, Pragya Jaiswal pairs up opposite Salman Khan in the romantic song.
Cast members of 1996 'Scream' to return in latest part with their voices
Abloh's arrival at LVMH in 2018 marked the marriage between streetwear and high-end fashion, mixing sneakers and...
"My baby girl lookin like a fazillion bucks," wrote Ranveer Singh in his Instagram post
Adele's much-awaited Las Vegas residency was slated to kick off on Friday
“I’m the diamond in the trash,” Pete Davidson joked while addressing his romance with Kim Kardashian
Nirmala Meghani claims she is the original composer of the Coke Studio song