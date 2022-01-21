First teaser of romantic song ‘Main Chala’ featuring Salman Khan is out now

The first teaser of romantic song Main Chala, featuring Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Pragya Jaiswal, is out now and have won the hearts of the fans.



Khan on Friday dropped the first teaser of his upcoming music video Main Chala on Instagram.

The Dabangg actor posted the video with caption, “Lose yourself in the romantic tunes of #MainChala. Teaser out now.”

Salman Khan also confirmed the release date of the track.

“Song releasing on 22nd January. Tune in now!.”

Iulia Vantur and Guru Randhawa have given the vocals for Main Chala and also feature in the video.

However, Pragya Jaiswal pairs up opposite Salman Khan in the romantic song.