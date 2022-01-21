Pete Davidson jokes about being ‘a diamond in the trash’ after Kanye West ‘threatens’ him

Comedian Pete Davidson and reality TV star Kim Kardashian’s love affair has sparked a flame of jealousy from the supermodel’s estranged husband Kanye ‘Ye’ West.

The stand-up comic star, who is making headlines for his ongoing romance with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, attempted to answer a few questions while addressing the recent attention surrounding his life.

On Jan. 18, the King of Staten Island star, during a stand-up set at the 9th Annual Patrice O'Neal Comedy Benefit Concert, joked about his popularity with women – his current romance.

"There seems to be a curiosity about me, is what my friends tell me," Pete told the crowd. "I was trying to figure out how to explain myself to someone because I was doing an interview."

The 28-year-old comedian jokingly compared himself and his romantic past to a discount DVD bin, naming movies like Predator 2, and Tropic Thunder that end up there.

"I'm Tropic Thunder. I'm the diamond in the trash," he joked. "It's a steal."

Pete’s quip was a reference to his many high-profile love affairs – which have seen him linked to other famous stars including Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale and Phoebe Dynevor.

Ye has even made threats against Pete – rapping that he wants to “beat his [expletive]” in his song, My Life Was Never Easy, released last week. The line included the comedian’s name with lyrics such as, “God saved me from that crash/ just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s [expletive].”