Video: Strong winds start blowing in Karachi

KARACHI: The weather in the metropolis Friday changed, with strong winds starting to blow and a minor increase in the temperature.
The Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) had predicted that Karachi is likely to expect strong winds from January 21 with a speed of 36 to 45 kilometres per hour (kmph), while in coastal areas, the speed of winds could escalate to 60 kmph, it said.
A system of the westerly wave is heading towards south Punjab and under its influence, strong winds and a moderate wave of cold is expected.
According to the PMD, under the influence of the westerly system, the temperature in most cities of Sindh may drop further ranging between four to five degrees Celsius.
The Met Office had said the mercury in the port city is likely to drop to single digits ranging from eight to nine degrees Celsius from January 22-26.
