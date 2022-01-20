Affidavit case: IHC frames contempt charges against Rana Shamim

Former chief judge of Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday formally indicted former chief justice of Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim in a case pertaining to the publication of an affidavit which alleged that the ex-chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar manipulated cases against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.



At the outset of today’s hearing, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah rejected Rana Shamim’s plea about changing the prosecutor and framed contempt charges against him. The court, however, deferred the indictment of journalists in the case.

