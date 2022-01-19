SC moved for recovery of Rs64.7m from Rana Shamim

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) was moved on Tuesday for recovery of Rs64.7 million from former chief judge Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Muhammad Shamim.

The petition has been filed by a citizen, Rashid Umar, through his counsel Rao Nawaz advocate. He stated in its petition that the amount was paid illegally by the AGPR Gilgit to Rana Shamim.

The petition stated that Rana Shamim collected money from the people of Gilgit-Baltistan and deposited it in Diamer-Bhasha dam and GB Bar Association had already moved the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to take action against Rana Shamim.

The petitioner said Rana Shamim, as the chief judge of GB, abused his powers, and NAB should be ordered to probe the pension and privileges of the accused. It stated that no one took action against Rana Shamim on account of his wrong appointment, financial irregularities and misuse of powers. Rana Shamim’s appointment to GB Supreme Appellate court was against the law, it claimed. The privileges obtained by Rana Shamim are illegal because of his illegal appointment, it stated.

The petition, filed under Articles 184(3) and 187 of the Constitution, requested the court to direct the AGPR and the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Council to stop forthwith payment of Rs750,000 monthly pension to Rana Shamim. The petition requested that the recovered amount should be distributed among two million people of the region.