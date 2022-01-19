Ellen DeGeneres show 'Ellen's Game of Games' cancelled after season 4

Ellen DeGeneres will be saying her goodbyes to famous Ellen's Game of Games.

The show, which otherwise garnered massive TRPS from households, ranking fourth among all primetime entertainment programs in 2019, lost its audience in COVID-19.

The series launched in 2017 and its fourth season and ran through May 2021, featuring 20 episodes.

The news comes after The Ellen DeGeneres Show is also coming to an end after its 19th season.

DeGeneres served as host and executive producer of Ellen’s Game of Games, which includes supersized versions of the most popular games from the talk show.