Julia Fox to play friend Debbi Mazar in Madonna biopic

Julia Fox is all set to make her mark in Hollywood with upcoming projects.

As per EW, Kanye West's new love flame is in talks with Madonna to play best friend Debi Mazar in the Hung Up star's biopic.

The news comes after Madonna met briefly with Julia and Kanye over dinner last week. The 63-year-old later revealed that she might cast the Uncut Gems star in the much-awaited movie about her life.

'Went to dinner with Julia to talk about my movie and some other folks showed up,' she wrote on social media.



Madonna and Julia were also joined by Kanye West, Floyd Mayweather and Antonio Brown during the LA dinner.



Earlier, it was speculated that Julia might play Madonna herself in the film, however, EW now confirms that West's girlfriend will in fact be playing Madonna's longtime friend Debi Mazar.