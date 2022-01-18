 
Tuesday January 18, 2022
15% WHT to be deducted from mobile phone top-ups: sources

A Rs100 recharge will now yield an account balance of Rs86.09

By Web Desk
January 18, 2022
— AFP/File

The government will be charging every mobile phone service user a 15% withholding tax when they top up their credit, sources within the finance ministry told Geo News on Tuesday.

According to the sources, a Rs100 recharge will now yield an account balance of Rs86.09.

The federal government will receive taxes of more than Rs43 billion this way, the sources said.