15% WHT to be deducted from mobile phone top-ups: sources

The government will be charging every mobile phone service user a 15% withholding tax when they top up their credit, sources within the finance ministry told Geo News on Tuesday.
According to the sources, a Rs100 recharge will now yield an account balance of Rs86.09.
The federal government will receive taxes of more than Rs43 billion this way, the sources said.
The country’s positivity rate stands at 8.71%
Murree may receive further light snowfall this week, forecasts PMD
"We don't want educational institutions to be closed. Education has already suffered a lot," says Dr Yasmin Rashid
Probe committee records statements of victims and more than 30 officers from different administrative depts in Murree
Interior minister says when he went to Murree, he ordered evacuation of more than 700 people who were stuck in vehicles
"We won't even give you a boiled potato, and here you are asking for a chicken burger deal," remarks PM's aide