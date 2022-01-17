Veteran actor Rasheed Naz dies aged 73

Veteran film and TV star Rasheed Naz died on Monday morning at the age of 73, his family has confirmed.
Rasheed’s son Hassan Noman has confirmed the demise and said his father was admitted to a local hospital in Islamabad.
Madiha Rizvi, daughter-in-law of Rasheed Naz, also took to Instagram and confirmed the actor’s death.
Sharing a throwback photo of the father-in-law, Rizvi said, “Our dearest Baba Rashid Naz Has left this world peacefully this morning. Please recite Sureh Fateha for the departed soul.”
Fans and fellow showbiz stars mourned the death of Rasheed Naz.
Mawra Hocane commented, “Inna lillah wa inna eleyhe rajioon. Such a wonderful happy soul! May Allah bless him to be among his closest ones InshaAllah. Strength & love for all of you.”
Hira Mani wrote, “Rest in peace.”
