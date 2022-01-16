Katrina Kaif drops jaws in bright red outfit as she spends 'indoor' weekend: pics

 
January 16, 2022
Katrina Kaif recently spent loved-up Lohri with her hubby, Vicky Kaushal

By Web Desk
January 16, 2022
Katrina Kaif left fans swooning over insanely gorgeous selfies as she teased about her 'indoor' weekend plans. 

Taking to Instagram on January 16, the Sooryavanshi actor dropped a series of gorgeous clicks as she radiated happiness in bright red oversized shirt.

Kaif, who flew off to Indore last week to join Kaushal, captioned her recent post, “Indoors in Indore #sundayselfie."

The lovely pics were shared just a day after Kaif spent loved-up Lohri – folk Indian-Punjabi festival, with her hubby, Vicky Kaushal.

The newly-wed couple recently dropped adorable snaps as they celebrated one month of their wedding. While gushing over her partner, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor wrote, “Happppyyyyy one month my,” adding a heart emoji.

On the professional front, the diva is busy shooting for Merry Christmas and will soon kick off the shoot of Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan,

Meanwhile, Kaushal is currently shooting for upcoming film with Sara Ali Khan, helmed by Laxman Utekar.