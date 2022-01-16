Pakistan reports over 30,000 active COVID-19 cases for first time in three months

Pakistan reports 4,027 new COVID-19 infections Sunday morning. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: With 4,027 daily COVID-19 infections, the number of active cases of the virus in the county reached 31,551 for the first time since October 14 last year, data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed Sunday morning.

Pakistan last reported 39,953 active COVID-19 cases on October 14.

As per the latest statistics of the NCOC, the country logged more than 4,000 COVID-19 cases for the second straight day, as the Omicron variant of the virus continues to push the infection rate amid the fifth wave of the pandemic.

A total of 51,236 tests were conducted in the country during the last 24 hours, of which 4,027 came back positive. The country’s positivity rate now stands at 7.8%, according to the NCOC.

Meanwhile, nine more patients succumbed to the virus during the same period and the condition of 752 patients was stated to be critical.

A day earlier, Pakistan had reported 4,286 daily COVID-19 cases — the highest number of cases since August 25, 2021.

The positivity ratio also shot up to 8.16%, the highest since August 11, when 52,522 tests were conducted across the country, according to the NCOC data.

'Karachi expected to report 50% positivity ratio'

Meanwhile, federal health officials had told Geo News that they expected the situation in Karachi to change in the coming week as the positivity ratio might hit 50%, leading to an increase in hospitalisations.

The officials had also said that cases were expected to shoot up to 6,000.